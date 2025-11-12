Gran Turismo 7 is getting 24-hour races in December

HQ

During the State of Play dedicated to Japan last night, one of the many announcements that caught the attention of fans was a new DLC coming to Gran Turismo 7. It's known as the Power Pack DLC and it will be launching in December and bring a whole slate of new content to the racing title.

To this end, the DLC will be bringing 50 new races to complete across 20 themed categories and that are "inspired by global automotive and motorsport traditions." Beyond this, we can look ahead to full race weekends that feature practice sessions, qualifying, and then the actual race itself. There will be the next phase of the Gran Turismo Sophy AI that will deliver "intense, tail-to-nose battles that push your limits," and anyone who snags the pack will also get 5 million Credits to spend as well.

But this isn't all, the Power Pack DLC will be bringing 24-hour races to the game. Yep, not the typical video game version of 24 hours that is in fact an hour or so in duration, but a real-time reflection that is regarded as the "ultimate test of skill and stamina." It's unclear which 24-hour races will be offered as of the moment.

As for when the Power Pack DLC will arrive, it's set for a December 4 launch, and we're still waiting to hear about its firm price tag.