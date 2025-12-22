Gran Turismo 7 has over 2 million monthly users

HQ

After a few really successful games that redefined racing simulators, Gran Turismo's popularity dipped a bit. But with Forza Motorsport in rough shape and a phenomenal Gran Turismo 7 backed by top-notch support, the legendary series is back on top.

During an interview at the Gran Turismo World Series 2025 World Finals (via GTPlanet), producer Kazunori Yamauchi - who has actually been working on the series since its inception - revealed that they efter three years still have a staggering two million monthly Gran Turismo 7 players, something that has never been reached for PlayStation:

"Gran Turismo 7 has been released for several years, but still, the active users are currently over 2 million people, and the new users are increasing. The status that Gran Turismo 7 is in now is probably the best of any Gran Turismo titles that we've had in the past. We've never experienced this phenomenon before, and neither has PlayStation."

The excellent support for the game is considered one of the success factors that has led to this. Just two months ago, the series reached 100 million copies sold, and thanks to the seventh installment, it will continue to grow for a long time to come.