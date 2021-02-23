Gran Turismo 7 delayed to 2022

You're watching Advertisements

Sony has decided to set the Internet on fire by confirming that PlayStation VR 2 will arrive in 2022 if everything goes according to plan, announcing the return of free games and such as part of this year's Play at Home initiative and that Days Gone marks the first of many PlayStation 4-exclusives making their way to PC this year, but we need some bad news as well to balance things out.

That's why PlayStation's Jim Ryan decided to announce that Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed to 2022 in an interview with GQ. The reason is obviously that things have gone a lot slower over at Polyphony Digital during the pandemic, so we'll have to wait a lot longer than planned to see how beautiful the anticipated PlayStation 5-exclusive will look on the powerful console.