news
Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 celebrates the upcoming premiere of Gran Turismo with car livery

Go from gamer to racer with this special Nissan GT-R wrap.

No doubt many of you are absolutely thrilled to catch the live-action Gran Turismo movie in cinemas from next week, and if you're part of that no doubt big viewerbase, you can get a jump on the thrill of the film with a special livery in Gran Turismo 7 so that you can make your Nissan GT-R look like the one from the film.

As part of the latest update for the racing simulator, a special livery for the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 '18 has been added, with this version of the car featuring all manner of logos and branding decals over its body.

To add to this, the latest update for the game has introduced four new cars, with these being the Chevrolet Corvette (C1) '58, the Maserati MC20 '20, the Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition '22, and the Toyota Ambulance Himedic '21.

There are also some new Extra Menus in the Café, and a new featured Curation in Scapes, with all of this available to find in-game as of right now.

Gran Turismo 7

