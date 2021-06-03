Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 announced for PlayStation 4

The next game in the God of War series is also coming to PS4.

Yesterday, we reported that the next game in the God of War series will be released for PlayStation 4 as well. This turns out to be true for another previously PlayStation 5 exclusive announcement as well, as revealed on the PlayStation Blog by the PlayStation Studios leader Hermen Hulst:

"Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 - for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, Gran Turismo 7 - we'll continue looking at that. And if PlayStation 4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PlayStation 5 version, that game will be there for them."

Gran Turismo was confirmed delayed in February and won't be released 2021 as planned, and is coming 2022 instead. What is your opinion on Sony's cross-generation strategy?

