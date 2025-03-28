Gradius Origins is getting physical releases for all consoles

HQ

As we told you yesterday, Konami has now announced a Gradius collection called Gradius Origins that contains six classics from the original series and the spinpoff series Salamander as well as a brand new game, namely Salamander III.

This is the kind of collection that collectors will want to have physically, and fortunately that's exactly what Limited Run Games announces via Bluesky, which they will be offering for all three console versions. Pre-orders start today and will run until May 11, and after that they're gone.

There will be a total of three different editions to choose from with varying degrees of extra fun. These are:

Limited Run Games

Standard Edition ($39.99)

• Gradius Origins Game (with one of three different covers)

Classic Edition ($69.99)

• Gradius Origins Game

• Classic Silver Box with Metallic Ink

• Two Alternate Cover Sheets

• 1-Disc Soundtrack CD

• 12" x 16" Reversible Poster

Collector's Edition ($179.99)

• Gradius Origins Game

• Classic Silver Box with Metallic Ink

• Two Alternate Cover Sheets

• 4-Disc Complete Soundtrack

• Shadow Box - Lights Up & Plays Music!

• Light-ip Desk Marquee with Seven Swappable Panels

• Development Document & Art Book

• 12" x 16" Reversible Poster

• Seven Art Prints

August 7th is the release date for Gradius Origins, but we assume these physical editions will arrive a little later. Will you be treating yourself to one of these?