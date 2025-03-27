Gradius Origins announced and it includes the all-new Salamander III

One of the most classic series in the world of shoot 'em up is Konami's iconic Gradius, which started its run in Japanese arcades in 1985. The real breakthrough came to the NES the following year (though we in Europe had to wait until 1988), and since then new installments have been released with reasonable regularity for almost three decades.

But when Konami lost interest in gaming, the series died out and is now pretty much forgotten. Now that Konami seems to be ready to invest in games again, they are also keen to refresh everyone's memory with a revival of the Gradius series, and today they announced Gradius Origins.

Here, six arcade classics are jammed together, which also includes games from the almost even more entertaining sibling series Salamander. And as if that weren't enough, Konami also has a real surprise in store in the form of a brand new title, Salamander III, which is also included in this collection.

Gradius Origins will be released on August 7th for Switch (and hopefully more formats but that's yet to be confirmed) and you can find the trailer below.