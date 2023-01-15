Grab Your Very Own Resident Evil-Inspired First-Aid Drink

HQ

Capcom and GameFlavor are teaming up to launch a collector's edition First-Aid drink based on the Resident Evil franchise. The drinks are set to release in Q3 2023 and will cost a whopping €199 for the whole set.

This set includes a storage box based on the classic Resident Evil games, as well as ten collector's drink cans, which are cucumber and lime-mint flavoured. They also take inspiration from the "herbs, spices, and fruits" of the franchise.

This is one of the ways Capcom is celebrating Resident Evil's 25th anniversary, and while the drinks may come with a hefty price tag, you can be sure some people out there are going to pay it, especially considering there's only 4750 of these bad boys being made.

If you decide to splash out on one of these packages, you'll also get a nifty certificate telling you it's legit along with a number on the box signifying which drinks you managed to snag.