Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Grab Your Very Own Resident Evil-Inspired First-Aid Drink

So long as you've got €199 free to spend, that is.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Capcom and GameFlavor are teaming up to launch a collector's edition First-Aid drink based on the Resident Evil franchise. The drinks are set to release in Q3 2023 and will cost a whopping €199 for the whole set.

This set includes a storage box based on the classic Resident Evil games, as well as ten collector's drink cans, which are cucumber and lime-mint flavoured. They also take inspiration from the "herbs, spices, and fruits" of the franchise.

This is one of the ways Capcom is celebrating Resident Evil's 25th anniversary, and while the drinks may come with a hefty price tag, you can be sure some people out there are going to pay it, especially considering there's only 4750 of these bad boys being made.

If you decide to splash out on one of these packages, you'll also get a nifty certificate telling you it's legit along with a number on the box signifying which drinks you managed to snag.

Grab Your Very Own Resident Evil-Inspired First-Aid Drink


Loading next content