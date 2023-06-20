Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster

Grab your sword: Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster launches 14 September

The long-awaited JRPG collection arrives with some quality-of-life improvements that will make the end of summer much more bearable.

While we wish we could have enjoyed it with our feet soaking in the August sun, apparently the end of summer 2023 release window for Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster meant September. September 14th, to be exact, will be the day we can relive the two instalments of the original GameCube JPRG series.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the remastered collection tonight with the release date, as well as announcing that it will have some major improvements to the user experience, such as increasing the speed of combat and gameplay by up to 300%, or the instant K.O. for one-hit kills. The interface and progression systems have also been improved to make them more visible.

Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster will be one of the best exponents of an era when JPRGs shone brightly, and we're only three months away from returning to it. Check out the latest trailer below.

Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster

