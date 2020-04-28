Grab Total War: Shogun 2 for free on Steam

According to a blog post on the official website of Total War, gamers can now download Total War: Shogun 2 for free until May 1 6 pm BST. The best part is, you can keep the game forever once the download is done!

The reason why Sega and Creative Assembly are doing this is likely due to the current pandemic situation, and they want to "continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier".

In addition, they are also holding a big sale for Total War series, the time-limited event runs until May 4th 18:00 BST. While a lot of selected historical Total War games and DLC are on sale and a lot cheaper, it's worth noting that some games are not included, for example, Total War: Three Kingdoms and Rome: Total War (main games & DLC packs both). Also, Total War: Warhammer games are also not included.

You can find all the good dealshere, as to the link to free Total War: Shogun 2,click here.