Grab three free games on the Epic Games Store this week

You're watching Advertisements

The Epic Games Store has been in the business of dishing out free games each week for quite some time now, and while we're used to adding something new to our collection each week, the store currently has three free games to grab this week.

That's right. The Epic Games Store is currently offering Deponia: The Complete Journey, Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth, and The First Tree all for free until 4pm BST / 5pm CEST on April 22.

EGS has even given us a look at what will be coming next week, and if you're a fan of truly great horror games, you're going to be very happy as Alien Isolation will be one of two available titles to grab starting April 29. The second will be the action roguelike Hand of Fate 2.

Don't miss the opportunity to add these to your game library, as once they've been claimed, they are yours forever. You can do so here.