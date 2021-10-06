Grab the original Ghost Recon and Wildlands and Breakpoint DLC for free until October 11

Yesterday, Ubisoft announced Ghost Recon Frontline, a free-to-play battle royale coming from Ubisoft Bucharest that intends to take the shooter series in a different direction to what we've come to expect from Wildlands and Breakpoint over the past few years. The game was announced as part of the publisher's celebration marking 20 years of working on the Ghost Recon brand, and to further add to that, Ubisoft is also giving away a few Ghost Recon goodies.

Until October 10, players can nab a free copy of the original Ghost Recon game as well as the Fallen Ghosts DLC for Ghost Recon: Wildlands, plus the Deep State Adventure DLC for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

All three are available to download via Ubisoft Connect on PC, and if you're a PlayStation or Xbox, or Stadia player, you can get codes for the DLCs via the giveaway page here. All three will be available to claim (the original Ghost Recon is a PC exclusive free deal however) until October 11 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, so make sure to take advantage of the deal before it's too late.