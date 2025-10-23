Gamereactor

Halo Infinite

Grab some Spartan swag with the latest additions to King Ice's Halo collection

Two new pieces of jewellery have been announced for the collaboration.

This week is a big one for Halo fans as the World Championships take place in Seattle where Halo Studios will be on-site to present a taste of the future of the franchise. If that's something that takes your fancy, why not celebrate the occasion with a bit of bling?

King Ice has revealed the next part of its collaboration with Halo, with this including two new necklaces that pay homage to the series. The first is a ring on a chain that is meant to resemble the Halo array, with it made from brass with a white gold plating and VVS diamond simulate stones. The second is focussed on Cortana and resembles the AI's chip on a chain, with this also made from brass, with a white gold plating and glow in the dark stones.

Each ring costs £60.83 and you can order them today.

