Steam's Halloween sale has arrived and features some pretty sizable discounts for many horror titles, as well as other games currently running Halloween events. Some of the highlights within the sale include Resident Evil 2 at 60% off, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition, which has 50% off, and DOOM Eternal at 50% off.

These discounts will only last until November 2, so you better get shopping! You can view all of the items on sale here.