Grab Deathloop's James Bond-style score on Spotify right now

At the most recent State of Play, Arkane Lyon showed off a brand-spanking new trailer for its upcoming title Deathloop, and as part of the video, a James Bond-esque theme song played over the gameplay-centric trailer to really set it apart from the rest.

Well, that very theme song titled Déjà Vu, performed by Sencit Music and the artist FJØRA is available to download from Spotify so you can add it to your favourite playlist. The musical score comes as a single and is 3:47 in length, and you can look to check it out right here.

As for when we'll finally get to check out Deathloop in all of its glory, the title is set for release on May 21 on PlayStation 5 and PC. For the time being, make sure to catch the latest trailer, that includes the Déjà Vu song, below.