Those Who Remain
Frostpunk

Grab a variety of 11 bit Studios titles at a discount on Steam

All games by the Frostpunk developer 11 bit Studios games are on sale right now via Steam.

The developer and publisher 11 bit Studios just revealed some good news for its fans. In a tweet the studio posted earlier, we know that it's hosting a publisher Sale on Steam, which means it's time for some good deals at up to 85% off.

For example, the survival adventure game Frostpunk that we liked a lot when it got released back in 2018 now only costs you $11.99, saving you 60% of the cost. The other games with lower prices include Moonlighter (66% off), This War Of Mine (80% off) and Children of Morta (40% off), you can check here for more.

Will you grab some games for this summer?

Frostpunk

