Grab a variety of 11 bit Studios titles at a discount on Steam

The developer and publisher 11 bit Studios just revealed some good news for its fans. In a tweet the studio posted earlier, we know that it's hosting a publisher Sale on Steam, which means it's time for some good deals at up to 85% off.

For example, the survival adventure game Frostpunk that we liked a lot when it got released back in 2018 now only costs you $11.99, saving you 60% of the cost. The other games with lower prices include Moonlighter (66% off), This War Of Mine (80% off) and Children of Morta (40% off), you can check here for more.

Will you grab some games for this summer?