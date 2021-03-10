Grab a PachiMarchi Roadhog skin as part of the latest Overwatch event

You're watching Advertisements

Blizzard has been all about adding smaller events into Overwatch these past few months. We've seen a Mardi Gras-themed Ashe event, several based around Tracer comicbooks, and now we have the best of the bunch, an in-game event celebrating Overwatch's iconic half-onion half-octopus, the PachiMarchi.

This new event that went live last night is called the PachiMarchi challenge and is offering up a plethora of delightful rewards to use in-game. From a new icon, six new "PachiMar-ized" hero sprays, a Junkrat emote featuring a PachiMarchi, and even the best of the bunch, a PachiMarchi-styled Epic Roadhog skin.

You can earn everything on offer by earning wins in Overwatch - three for the icon, six for the emote, and nine for the skin - as well as grabbing the sprays just for logging in. The event is also running until March 22, so there's plenty of time to jump and earn the rewards.

Take a look at the trailer for the event below.