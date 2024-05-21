English
Grab a bargain on cheap Sega games for Xbox

Add some great games to your collection for a fraction of their regular price.

If you're looking to stock up your game library for those rainy summer days, one of the gaming world's most classic publishers is currently running a big Publisher Sale for Xbox.

More specifically, it's Sega and right now they have great discounts on several of their classic titles - and also several newer ones. Quickly browse the Microsoft Store app via your Xbox console to check out the offer in the Deals section, where we have taken the liberty of picking out what we think are five really nice offers and how much of a discount each title has:


  • Bayonetta - 75% off

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - 35% off

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - 80% off

  • Sonic Superstars: Digital Deluxe - 50% discount

  • Unicorn Overlord - 25% discount

