Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Final Fantasy VII: Remake

GR Live: We're playing the demo of Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Join us today as we take our first steps in the remake of the all-time classic RPG.

The wait is almost over, with Final Fantasy VII: Remake set to land on April 10. To get us in the mood ahead of our return to Midgard, Square Enix has just dropped a playable demo that showcases the game's opening chapter, and that's what we'll be playing today on GR Live.

Of course, if you're on PS4 you can download the game for yourself, however, if you're a sad panda watching on from your alt-console, you'll probably want to tune in at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET over on GR Live and see what's new in the hugely-anticipated remake.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Related texts



Loading next content