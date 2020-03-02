GR Live: We're playing the demo of Final Fantasy VII: Remake

The wait is almost over, with Final Fantasy VII: Remake set to land on April 10. To get us in the mood ahead of our return to Midgard, Square Enix has just dropped a playable demo that showcases the game's opening chapter, and that's what we'll be playing today on GR Live.

Of course, if you're on PS4 you can download the game for yourself, however, if you're a sad panda watching on from your alt-console, you'll probably want to tune in at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET over on GR Live and see what's new in the hugely-anticipated remake.