GR Live: We're playing Saints Row IV: Re-Elected on Switch

Deep Silver has just loaded Saints Row IV into a Switch-shaped hand-cannon and is preparing to fire it at alien invaders ahead of the return of Volition's zany open-world action-adventure, with the game hoping to get your vote on Nintendo's hybrid console later this week on March 27.

With the Re-Elected edition of Saints Row IV finally joining its predecessor on the Switch, we thought we'd take it out for a little spin so people can see how it performs on Nintendo's console. The opening of the game is particularly entertaining so make sure to join us at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET over on GR Live to see how we get on.