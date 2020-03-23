Cookies

Saints Row IV

GR Live: We're playing Saints Row IV: Re-Elected on Switch

The Saints are back on the Switch, and we're taking their out-of-this-world adventure out for a spin on Nintendo's hybrid console.

Deep Silver has just loaded Saints Row IV into a Switch-shaped hand-cannon and is preparing to fire it at alien invaders ahead of the return of Volition's zany open-world action-adventure, with the game hoping to get your vote on Nintendo's hybrid console later this week on March 27.

With the Re-Elected edition of Saints Row IV finally joining its predecessor on the Switch, we thought we'd take it out for a little spin so people can see how it performs on Nintendo's console. The opening of the game is particularly entertaining so make sure to join us at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET over on GR Live to see how we get on.

Saints Row IV

Saints Row IV: Re-ElectedScore

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"If you've yet to sample this game's delights, absolutely go out and buy Re-Elected today: it's the definitive version of a really entertaining open-world game."

Saints Row IVScore

Saints Row IV
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

When you've made one of the silliest games in existence, there's not a lot of places you can take a sequel.



