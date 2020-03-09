GR Live: We're playing Halo: CE Anniversary on PC

Halo: Combat Evolved was a game-changer for Microsoft back when it landed on the original Xbox and Master Chief almost single-handedly carried the platform during those early days of PlayStation dominance.

The Master Chief's first battle against The Covenant was such an important release in the history of all things Xbox that MS decided to remaster the game back in 2011 when it was updated and re-released on Xbox 360. That same version of the game made another appearance on a new platform as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One in 2014.

That collection is now rolling out slowly on PC, and CE Anniversary is the second game to land following last year's launch of Halo: Reach (Bungie's last game on the series, but a prequel story to events in CE and therefore the first game released in the collection on PC). And we're going to play it today on GR Live at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, when Dóri will check out the PC controls and platform-specific features and get stuck into the first part of the campaign (and maybe even some multiplayer).