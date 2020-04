Yesterday, quite out of nowhere (but not entirely unexpectedly), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered launched on PS4, where it will remain as a timed-exclusive for a whole month. If you're a PS4-owner that's all well and good, but we figured Xbox and PC owners might like to take a look seeing as how they're going to wait until April 30 to play the game. And that's why we're going to play the game on GR Live today at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. Check it out.