GPU shipments dropped by 50% at the end of last year

HQ

Back in 2020 and for much of 2021, it was near-impossible to get a GPU unless you wanted to pay exuberant prices. There were a few reasons for this, including the Ethereum mining craze and supply shortages across the globe, but in 2022, things seemed to finally be getting a bit better.

However, this has resulted in a sheer drop in shipment figures for GPUs, which have fallen by 50% at the end of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.

This low demand for GPUs could be caused by multiple factors, including a lack of interest for Nvidia's frankly overpriced 40 series. On the AMD side of things, we've only seen the RTX 7900 XTX and XT, which are premium cards and don't leave many options for those who want a mid-range build.

For the consumer, this lack of demand could be good, at least if it's kept up for a little while, as it could see a drop in the prices of GPUs.

What do you think of this?

Thanks, PCGamer.