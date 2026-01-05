Govee announces improved nugget ice maker as it signals plans to commit to kitchen appliance segment

HQ

There are already countless innovations and reveals being presented as part of CES in Las Vegas, which has just kicked off and runs for the rest of the week. To this end, appliance maker Govee has revealed the latest addition to its kitchen device range known as GoveeLife, as a new ice making gadget has popped up.

Known as the Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro, this is a device that is supposed to address frustration points and deliver higher-quality nugget ice at a faster rate. It does so by having a more powerful compressor rated at 96W, on top of an enlarged fan and condenser to be able to produce ice in as little as six minutes and to produce as much as 60 pounds of ice per day. For reference, in one sitting, Govee explains that it can produce around 60 iced drinks. It can even keep ice mostly frozen for up to six hours.

All of this improved technology is on top of a quieter operation thanks to the AI NoiseGuard software while an LCD screen makes using the device even easier. Looking at pricing and availability, it's expected to retail for around $499.99 and is available as of now.

To capitalise and follow this news, Govee also took some time to express that this machine is just the latest step into its kitchen appliance ambitions, expressing "the Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro signals the brand's plan to further expand its presence in the kitchen appliance segment".