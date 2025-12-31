GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Game of the Year goes to... Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

Over the years, the race to be Game of the Year has become a competitive affair, with two or more titles gunning for the title and remaining somewhat close to each other in the process. There are times when it's far less competitive and where there is a clear and outstanding victor and for 2025, the Gamereactor editorial team clearly recognised one such project as the outright winner. Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 topped our list with the wider editorial team recognising the RPG for its brilliance.

We'll get into why it's such a fantastic title and why it's head and shoulders among the rest in a moment, with various members of the wider team sharing their own thoughts about why Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 deserves to be recognised for this prestigious title. And after that, because 2025 has been chock-full of so many fantastic video games, we'll also highlight a handful of honourable mentions, titles that stood out to the team as memorable and brilliant in their own rights.

Why Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is Game of the Year in Ben's eyes:

I'm not actually that much of a fan of turn-based RPGs. It's not so bad that I avoid them at all costs, but like extraction shooters, I'd typically rather play a different kind of game or style of game in the wider genre. It's because of this that when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launched earlier this year, I appreciated the project but it didn't resonate with me and stood out as a game that was one-of-one and beyond anything else that the already fantastic 2025 had produced. In fact, I was still quite certain that Split Fiction was the stronger GOTY contender, but as the months have rolled on, through the summer, through autumn, and into the winter, only one game continues to come back to me and leave a lasting impression. And that game is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

I believe that from a gameplay standpoint, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a fine experience but doesn't actually stand over other titles that we've seen in 2025. It's everything and every other part of this game that continues to wow and impress me. It's a creative masterpiece in so many different regards and manners, a beautifully woven tapestry that nothing else has got close to matching this year. The story and narrative is heart-breaking, emotional, memorable, and unique in a way that very few others can rival. The characters and their development, and the performances from the stars behind them, it's all top-of-the-line. Then you go and match this up with excellent and striking art choices and stylings, a sprawling and complex gameplay odyssey that keeps you coming back for more, a delightfully composed soundtrack that transcends its medium, and the end result is a game beyond anything else.

You could argue that Hazelight's Split Fiction is a better gaming experience for how much fun and joy it evokes, that Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On the Beach goes above and beyond for its narrative excellence and innovative gameplay, or that AdHoc Studio's Dispatch snags the title at the finish line for serving up a wonderful and memorable superhero story. But all of these games only really excel over Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in one of two ways, as in the wider whole, when looking at what this creative masterpiece has delivered, it's one-of-one.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, more so considering it was built by a relatively small and new studio, is not just one of the finest games of 2025, but one of the finest games in recent memory too. A true and worthy Game of the Year winner.

Why Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is Game of the Year in Alex's eyes:

I talk about this a lot on the podcast with Ben, but to me the Game of the Year should go beyond just being the favourite game you played this year. As we look at the industry from our privileged positions, we should also look at which game really defined gaming in the year 2025. To me, that game is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 hands down. There are plenty of potential GOTY contenders as Ben said, but only one feels like it epitomised gaming this year and gave us the messages we should take forward as we try and stabilise this vastly chaotic industry.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 proved that if creators commit to a vision they love, they'll be rewarded for it. Does it help to have great graphics, gameplay, and Andy Serkis in your voice cast? Of course it does. Does it help that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is such a phenomenal idea it drew people in their millions to the game? Again, yes. However, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is such a feat you could take away any of these factors and I still think it would be a game we'd talk about as generational. It made Sandfall Interactive the studio to watch nowadays, and reminded us we really should do away with AAA and AA labels, because really games are just games now, some better than others and a rare few that are really special.

Honourable mentions

With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 out of the way, let's take a quick detour to round out this year's Game of the Year coverage to discuss some of the top honourable mentions, as shared by members of the editorial team.

Ben's honourable mention: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

As I made likely clear in my praise of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 above, this honourable mention was almost dedicated to Split Fiction. I adored my time with Hazelight's action-adventure game so much that I do believe it is a Game of the Year contender. But this being said, Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On the Beach drew me in and hypnotised me over the summer, and it's getting my honourable mention because of this.

It's also worth saying that for years I never quite understood the appeal of Death Stranding. I had tried and tried the original game and got nowhere, until it finally clicked and I fell in love with it. The endless deliveries and the tranquil trekking to and from locations gripped me like a vice, but that original game did leave me wanting more and improvements in places where it felt as though it dragged along too much. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was the perfect sequel in so many ways, because it didn't waste time teaching you systems and mechanics you already knew, it didn't steadily try and teach you the ropes, or take you to places you have already been. It offered new areas, tons of new mechanics and tools, and sped the progression and development of the world up considerably, giving you more infrastructure to build and vehicles to use. Everything that DS1 lacked, DS2 delivered and ultimately it led to a video game that stands out as one of the best of the year.

It may not be for everyone, but as I explained to our very own Alberto, push through, give the game five or so hours of your time, and if it still hasn't clicked, I will be rather shocked. Hideo Kojima does weird things with his games, daring in a way that few others ever feel encouraged to and the end product is something as fabulous, memorable, premium, and special as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. It might not be our Game of the Year, but it's an unmissable game from 2025 all the same.

Alex's honourable mention: Hades II

In my nod to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 I mentioned that a GOTY for me doesn't always mean the game I most enjoyed playing. If I picked that game, I would have picked Hades II. Supergiant's sequel has had me enthralled ever since Early Access, and the release of the 1.0 version felt like the studio had done the impossible and surpassed what many would call the best roguelike of all time. Hades II offers boatloads more content than its predecessor, and while I still love the original, the tight, intricate gameplay offered in the sequel just felt so much more rewarding. You weren't gambling to get overpowered boons, but instead I felt in Hades II that a build was worth making as I went through a run.

As expected, the characters, art, voice acting and soundtrack are all beautifully done, and while I will admit the first draft of the ending was a bit of a stinker, Supergiant immediately went and made it more digestible. Perhaps they should avoid making games based around apocalyptic wars of the gods in the future, though, as it seems they'd rather end those tales with a bit of a tonal shift. Elsewhere, though, Hades II remains a masterpiece of roguelikes, proving why Supergiant is still one of the best in the business with this genre, and blowing almost every competitor away by a grand margin. The game even managed to succeed in the launch aftermath of Hollow Knight: Silksong, something I thought would doom it to no nominations. Yet here Hades II stands. The best-reviewed game this year and my honourable mention for a title you can easily get lost in. Death to Chronos.