GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Sim-Strategy Game

Sim-Strategy is a bit of an odd category, as you are bunching a lot of very different games together in one. However, in a year where we've had some franchises hit new heights, while others have an unexpected fumble, we're taking a look at which simulators and strategy games impressed us the most this year.

5. Schedule I

One of the first viral hits of the year, Schedule I took off in a way I'm not sure any of us expected. The game still has an Overwhelmingly Positive score on Steam right now, and while it certainly has a great comedy factor with its visuals and gameplay, the crime simulator is also a rewarding game to invest your time in. Gambling, drugs, violence, it's all there. Like Grand Theft Auto with a bit more legwork and organisation. Easy to lose tens or even hundreds of hours, just as a good simulator should be.

4. Commandos: Origins

It's neat, tricky, and tactical. Bringing the Commandos back to our screens for some squad-based stealth strategy, Commandos: Origins doesn't have you controlling vast empires or entire battlefields, but it will have you biting your nails as you duck and dive between cover, hoping to evade the watching eyes of the Nazi guards that outnumber and outgun you. Bombastic action can still occur, but you have to be very precise about when and where you decide to have a firefight. Commandos: Origins requires a level of planning ahead that I love to see, with limited resources that make you feel like a genius each time you escape a level alive. The level design is also brilliantly put together, making it a greatly focused tactical experience.

3. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition

One of the best RTS games ever made came back to us this year. Dawn of War's Definitive Edition doesn't overhaul the visuals by much, but it did just enough to make it pop again after so many years. The gameplay is as addicting as it ever was, and as someone who missed the chance to play the original when it dropped, I dove at the opportunity to give it a go this year. As it seems that Dawn of War IV will take us back to the series' origins with its gameplay, the new edition of the first game is the perfect way to prepare.

2. Europa Universalis V

I was always a bit put off by the overwhelming amount of detail in Europa Universalis games. Only with the fifth entry did I open my eyes like that Danny DeVito meme and say "I get it." The detail is the point. The depth of these games may not even have an end, and yet that only makes it all the more exciting to dive in. Europa Universalis V is the most ambitious and expansive entry yet, truly putting the grand in grand strategy and allowing you minute control over every aspect of your budding empire if you want to have it. If Civ VII was a bit disappointing for you this year, perhaps it's time to take a leap away from your favourite and give some of the alternatives a go.

1. Two Point Museum

The Two Point games have always improved with each iteration, but it feels like Two Point Museum is where the series has really reached a peak. The charming visuals, inviting gameplay and classic Two Point humour are at their best here. The museum tycoon aspect is thoroughly developed and has a lot more to it than I'd first expected. It's a game you can keep coming back to without the pressures of building armies and making empires like other entries on this list. Two Point Museum is a stellar example of what a tycoon game should be. As competitive or as casual as you want to make it, with there always being space for you to improve your homely museum.