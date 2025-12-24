GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best RPG

HQ

Today the term RPG is broader (and therefore fuzzier) than ever, and next year we may have to consider dividing this category between Western RPGs and Japanese RPGs, or JRPGs. There are also sub-genres such as action RPGs or computer RPGs that perhaps deserve their own space. However, all this reflection is to add that RPGs, whatever their nature, are more prolific and varied than ever, and have given us fantastic stories, lives to explore and ideals to pursue. For many, the very reason for playing video games.

In this summary we have listed what we believe to be the top five titles of the year that fit the definition of RPG, and we have had to leave out new releases or remastered re-releases that, while deserving of honours, are not original enough to make our final top five list. That said, these are Gamereactor's RPGs of 2025:

Honourable Mentions

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - Its return has been more than welcome, but our return to Cyrodiil hasn't shown us anything we didn't already see two console generations ago - much more blurry, mind you.

Avowed - A fresh and frenetic fantasy, full of magic, monsters to defeat and adventures to be had alongside memorable companions. The problem with Avowed is that its role was to focus almost entirely on combat and exploration, and it overlooked the other systems that make the experience a unique journey.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Weird, isn't it? Monster Hunter is almost the reverse case of Avowed: It has all the systems that would make for a must-have role-playing narrative, fuelled by an extensive system of character progression and increasing difficulty in gameplay, technique and enemies. However, that option of freedom is only a mirage for a narrative with less depth than yesterday's rain puddle and in which you only live to go back out and hunt a bigger and more lethal bug than the previous one. There is no more story, no more motivation. Hitting a giant fire-breathing turkey with stupidly big guns is cool, yes, but (I make a Jedi hand gesture) this isn't the RPG you're looking for.

5. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

"You again?" Well, I'm afraid so. While the definition of Sandfall Interactive's now multi-award winning, multi-award winning debut title fits into several categories, its character progression system, combat stat tables and guided narrative, but with some slight decision making powers, make it a candidate for Gamereactor's Game of the Year in Best RPG as well. However, there are others that have done a better job of delivering this sense of "being who you choose to be".

4. Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Hey, wait a minute! Put down those torches and pitchforks for a second and listen to my reasons for placing this instalment of the world's most lucrative IP above Expedition 33. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is not the best game graphically. It doesn't have better storytelling than the aforementioned game, nor does it have such rich gameplay and battle systems (although here it must be said with hesitation in the voice). But it is Pokémon, and that still means, 30 years after the original Red/Blue adventures, that you are in a game where you are the absolute protagonist of the story, and you can approach it as you wish.

You have at your disposal a bunch of creatures with fantastic powers that interact with the environment, with each other, and that also progress and evolve (and mega-evolve!). What's more, you can battle against other human trainers who are also living their own adventure in Lumiose City, and who have painstakingly and painstakingly trained their Pokémon. Perhaps the current formula is tired and needs much (much, much) more attention from Game Freak and Nintendo's development teams, but there's no doubt that this is one of the most solid RPGs of the year.

3. Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

It's slipped under the radar of most, including Game of the Year contenders at the major galas, but here we're going to break a lance for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Adapted from the 2019 board game, we have here a slightly more modest version of what could be defined as a cross between The Witcher and The Elder Scrolls, albeit based on Arthurian legend and Celtic lore. Challenging combat, a world that changes and shapes itself based on the decisions you make, and a truly delightful visuals. If this hidden gem is still unknown to you, go to your PC or consoles (PS5 and/or Xbox Series) and give it a try. You'll thank us next year.

2. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

Had there been a clear-cut category for the best JRPGs of 2025, the remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky would undoubtedly have been at the top. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is not only a new version of one of the best JRPGs ever made from scratch: It has also earned the right to top the list as the best turn-based RPG and the promise of reviving one of the genre's best series for a new generation of players. A sprawling, complex, well-written story that interconnects seamlessly and devilishly with the numerous sequels, parallel series and spin-offs - and it all takes place in a timeline of just a few months or years! It's crazy, really. Trails in the Sky takes advantage of the "technical economy" of a JRPG to deliver outstanding performance, a memorable story (which has only just begun) and character development unlike anything else in gaming. That's how beastly it is.

1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

The first Kingdom Come: Deliverance was already the epitome of what it means to be an RPG: Absolute freedom to take your character and build him as you wish, to progress through the story as you want, when you want... or if you want. Warhorse knew that Henry of Skalitz could still be so much more, and this sequel reminds us every minute we spend in it just how hard, demanding and exciting the Middle Ages can be. You want to forge a weapon? You're going to need hours to get the materials, and then learn the correct technique for shaping the metal in a forge, tempering it. And then polish it, maintain it. You have to take care of your equipment, your reputation, your possessions, other people's possessions.... Everything, absolutely everything in this game, is at your disposal to deal with as you see fit, but always being aware that you are in an age where crimes are paid for with a lot of gold... or with your life. You decide everything with Henry, and that's why Kingdom Come: Deliverance II deserves, more than any other, to sit on the throne of this year's RPGs.