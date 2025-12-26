GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Roguelike

HQ

Roguelikes are a massive market nowadays. People love the idea of every run offering something new, and all sorts of subgenres combine to make the roguelikes we know today. The business of being like a rogue has grown so massive that we thought this year we should honour it with its own category. It's tough to pick just five roguelikes that blew us away this year, but here are our best from 2025. It's worth noting, as a lot of these games launch in Early Access, that we'll only be focusing on full releases here.

5. Cloverpit

Cloverpit might be best described as part Balatro, part Inscryption. Really, though, you shouldn't try and describe it and you should just play it instead. This slot machine roguelike is dripping with atmosphere that lets you gamble with your life without actually slotting a bullet into a revolver and placing it beside your head. It's a brilliant departure from what we often expect with the action roguelikes of today, but just because it doesn't have you punching and kicking gods doesn't mean it isn't equally as addicting.

4. Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

I always find it a bit odd when a game appears so clearly inspired by one of the best in its genre. Surely, we're just going to find what's missing in the attempt to recreate what we love? That isn't the case with Lost in Random: The Eternal Die. Stormteller's action roguelike wears its Hades inspirations on its sleeve, but its gameplay, boss design, and world pulled me in and refused to let go. Taking down Mare the Knight might not take you endless hours, but the time that we did spend with The Eternal Die was incredibly fun.

3. Ball x Pit

This game coming in at number 3 should show you just how strong this year has been for roguelikes. Ball x Pit is a brilliant survival roguelike that sees you blast through hordes of enemies that sets up its own rules only to break them in the most fantastic way possible. It's just plain addicting, with loads to unlock and plenty to do throughout your time with the game. From characters to buildings, you'll be coming back again and again to battle your way through another run. If you've not yet played this game, we think you'll have a ball...

2. Absolum

Initially charming gamers with its hand-drawn aesthetics, Absolum blew away even the loftiest expectations when it finally landed. The combat feels fast and fluid. The world is engaging and intriguing. The visuals are gorgeously detailed and supported by a whopper of a soundtrack. Absolum feels like it brings the idea of beat 'em ups back in a way we've not seen for years, and in any other year it probably sits at the top spot here, at least by our count.

1. Hades II

Sadly, Absolum had to arrive at the same time as Hades II. One of the best-reviewed games of the year and one of the best roguelikes of all time. Supergiant looked as if it had already given us its magnum opus with the original Hades, and while there are fans that prefer the first game, Hades II gives you an experience you can enjoy just as much with boatloads more content. A triumph of a sequel and an easy pick for this year's top roguelike, even with such stiff competition.