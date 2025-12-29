GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Puzzle Game

HQ

We're steadily nearing the end of our Game of the Year coverage for 2025, but we still have a handful of categories to spotlight and celebrate. One such example, the one in question today, is an often overlooked category, namely Puzzle. 2025 hasn't delivered a huge wealth of new games that best fit into this segment, but there are a bunch of promising and acclaimed titles that should be regarded for their brilliance all the same.

As usual, we've based our selections on games that have launched this calendar year, so since January 1, 2026.

5. Camper Van: Make it Home

Kicking things off is a delightful and cosy indie puzzle adventure from Malapata Studios. Camper Van: Make it Home is the perfect title for anyone looking to wind down and enjoy a period of self-reflection without any stress or worries. The premise is simple, you have to design and organise your own camper van all by mastering and overcoming a slate of block-based challenges that are meant to make your heart feel at ease. With a striking and colourful art direction and a charming aesthetic, this is a lovely title for anyone after something more reserved and chilled out.

This is an ad:

4. Drop Duchy

The folks over at Sleepy Mill Studio surprised many earlier this year when they made Drop Duchy available to the world. This simplistic puzzler is a roguelite hybrid at the same time, and the premise is to simply lead and defend your own realm from the nearby competitors. Yep, it's stately warfare like you've never seen it, as Drop Duchy uses Tetris-like block-dropping mechanics as one of the core ways to offer gameplay, matching it up with roguelite-inspired resource collection and level path navigation. Who needs Civilization or Anno, right?

3. Is This Seat Taken?

You're probably starting to notice a bit of a theme here by now as many of the games in question are all smaller scale and more affordable options, and this is exactly the case once more with Is This Seat Taken? From developer Poti Poti Studio, this is a logic puzzler that is about becoming a matchmaker for quirky and unusual groups of people in a wide manner of obscure and odd scenarios. With a simple and colourful art direction and a rudimentary gameplay premise, Is This Seat Taken? is a perfect game for anyone looking for a more straightforward puzzler.

This is an ad:

2. Lumines Arise

The folks over at Enhance have been known for their puzzling prowess for years and this hasn't changed one bit in the effortlessly enjoyable and entertaining Lumines Arise. The Tetris-like game that is about matching dropped colourful blocks while jamming out to a thumping soundtrack, proved to be a massive hit when it arrived, and frankly if it wasn't for what we have left, it probably would've been our top pick for this category. Instantly enjoyable, demanding and thrilling, exciting and vibrant, Lumines Arise is a fantastic puzzler.

1. Blue Prince

One of the most unique and interesting puzzle games we've seen in a long while, an even more impressive feat since it's the debut creation from a very small development team, Dogubomb's Blue Prince is everything that makes the puzzle genre such a hit. A compelling and intriguing narrative matched up with mind-boggling puzzles, all merged together in a pot with a stunning cel-shaded art direction and replayable roguelike mechanics. On paper, Blue Prince seems like a game that does far too much to have a hope of being a standout success, but the level of refinement and top-of-the-line creative attention to detail all mean that this project is the top puzzle game of 2025, and by a good margin at that.