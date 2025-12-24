GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Platform Game

HQ

We're well into our Game of the Year coverage for 2025, with some key categories already behind us. But next up is one that often gets overlooked at some of the larger awards ceremonies, as we're dedicating some time to spotlight the best platformers of 2025. Yep, we're counting down five of the best games that suit being slotted into the platformer category, and boy are there some heavy-hitters this calendar year.

Like our previous picks, the games selected here have all launched since January 1, 2025, so don't expect to see any December 2024 surprises on this list.

5. Bionic Bay

You may have overlooked Psychoflow and Mureena Oy's Bionic Bay, because it doesn't quite have the same huge name or developer attached to it. But frankly that's a little disappointing as it's perhaps the finest true pure platformer of the year. This is a game that is all about navigating a level crammed with hazards and dangers by using a slate of fluid movement techniques, and it has been tuned in such a way that speedrunning and completing the task at hand as fast as possible is encouraged. If you love everything that makes up a platforming game, Bionic Bay is absolutely worth checking out.

4. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

We spotlighted Shinobi: Art of Vengeance as our top action game, a rightly deserved feat for Lizardcube's acclaimed title, but we're also putting it here because it also belongs in the platforming category as well. This game is everything that retro and action-platformer fans love. It's intense and tough, fast-paced and fluid, thrilling and exciting, whether you're locked in challenging combat or agilely flipping around the different levels, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance stands out as arguably the best ninja game of 2025, quite a feat considering the army of options that Ninja Gaiden presented...

3. Donkey Kong Bananza

The Nintendo Switch 2 portfolio hasn't been that strong since the hybrid successor console made its arrival, with a distinct lack of games that could be described as one-of-one. But the best of the bunch seems to clearly be the platforming delight Donkey Kong Bananza, an epic journey centred around the powerful ape that takes him to all manner of exciting realms and lands as he pummels deeper and deeper towards the planet's core. Bananza is easy to pick up and love, effortless to appreciate, and perfect for all fans and ages, and it's perhaps the poster boy for platforming in the year of 2025.

2. Hollow Knight: Silksong

We've had to wait a long, long time for Team Cherry to debut the sequel to its acclaimed game, but finally this became a reality in 2025 when Hollow Knight: Silksong launched. A Metroidvania at its core, this game is truly an action-packed platformer, as it combines tight and thrilling movement and jumping puzzles and challenges with gruelling and punishing combat, to make for an overwhelming yet rewarding experience that few can match. It hasn't secured the number one slot on our list because in a similar vein to Astro Bot in 2024, there is one other platform-first game to spotlight that delivers joy and wonder in a way that few can match.

1. Split Fiction

Who else, right? When it comes to platformers in a year when Hazelight has a new project to present to the world, it feels almost certain that this category will see the Swedish team walking away with trophies, and we have no reason to suggest why they shouldn't. Split Fiction is without question one of the finest games of 2025, and while it perhaps doesn't match the unique theme of It Takes Two, the genre-hopping, realm-switching cooperative hit ticks all the right boxes when it comes to video games being fun, delightful, and perfect for all fans and ages. Split Fiction is the best platformer of 2025, and if you haven't had a chance to play the game yet, find some time to sit down with a friend or family member over Christmas to do so, as you won't regret it.