GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Party Game

HQ

There's an art to a party game. Really, there is. It might seem as simple as giving four players controllers and letting them run wild to create their own carnage, but it's a lot more complex than that. Party games require a mix of a casual and competitive edge, a replayability that makes you pick them up time and time again, and an ability to cross generational divides by being playable to all ages. That can be a tricky thing to do, but if you're looking for the best games to share with family and friends from this year, here are our top 5 party games of 2025.

5. Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

How I wish I could have put Garfield Kart on here. Consider it an honorary sixth entry on the list, if such a thing exists. Sonic Racing: Crossworlds has it beat, however. A truly intuitive kart racer that gives the biggest name in the genre a run for its money from a purely racing perspective. As a party experience, it's a blast too and should definitely be on your list if you're growing tired of a certain plumber.

4. Just Dance 2026 Edition

Just Dance sometimes feels like its quality can depend on the year of pop music we've had. As it turns out, 2025 has been a banger for pop, as 2024 was before it, and so it just feels right getting down and having a boogie whenever a new Just Dance comes out. The best thing about Just Dance is how accessible it is. Just get up with a controller in hand if needed and follow the choreography on screen. Almost anyone can get involved and as anyone who has played before is bound to realise, dancing actually is a pretty good workout, too.

This is an ad:

3. Jackbox Party Pack 11

Like Just Dance, Jackbox is another series that comes around every so often. But, Jackbox Games now does a release once every two years, and the quality in recent Party Packs really shows. Suspectives is a great deduction game, Hear Say has a great gimmick that feels like it's used to its fullest potential, and Doominate is a really fun Quiplash-like game that lets you get as creative as you want. It's impressive that 11 Party Packs in Jackbox is still knocking it out of the park, and these games remain the king of mobile-based party experiences.

This is an ad:

2. Mario Kart World

It's not really a house party without Mario Kart, is it? For years, we've been relying on the instant classic Mario Kart 8 to keep us going, but this year we finally got the next entry in the beloved Kart Racing series, and while Garfield Kart and Sonic Racing may have tried their best to take it down, Mario Kart still feels like the supreme experience, especially when it comes to a party. Everyone knows Mario, and so everyone is willing to give the game a go. Add in new racing styles and an open world, and you've ensured people are gathering around couches, crying over blue shells for years to come.

1. Lego Party

Even if Mario Kart World is a brilliant party game, it doesn't have the word party in the title so it can't win. Jokes aside, Lego Party takes the top spot here because it takes a shot at the king and does not miss. Lego Party has a great number of addictive minigames, intuitive gameplay, and proves to be heaps of fun. There's also a certain level of skill added to Lego Party, which means you're not just praying that luck blows your way like you are in Mario Party. Even so, Lego Party can still include moments of absolute hilarity and chaos, keeping you coming back again and again. Here's hoping we see more Lego Party games in the future, building on this excellent foundation.