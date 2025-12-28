GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Multiplayer Game

HQ

When it comes to video games, most operate in a handful of unique categories, meaning when we spotlight the best of the bunch for Game of the Year articles, it can get a tad repetitive. As we're coming up to a run where we highlight our favourite Multiplayer, Cooperative, and Party games, we're crossing these turbulent waters by only selecting games that fit into each primary category first, all to ensure that we give a broad array of games the credit they deserve. So, for the sake of the best Multiplayer titles of 2025, don't expect to see Split Fiction or Lego Party, even if you could attribute both somewhat easily as multiplayer games.

Likewise, as always, we've based our selections on games that have launched this calendar year, so anything that arrived from January 1, 2025 is eligible.

5. Rematch

We had Rematch as one of our top sports titles of 2025 and rightly so, it delivered an exceptional and fresh take on the formula of virtual football. But we're also highlighting it here as it's one of the finest pure multiplayer experiences of 2025 also. Sloclap's hit is a fine example of a top quality end product that merges intricate gameplay dynamics and detailed strategy with tight team cohesion to make for instantly enjoyable and fulfilling multiplayer action that few other sports games this year can rival. Looking for a way to group up with friends over the holidays? Look no further as you'll have a blast with Rematch.

This is an ad:

4. Dune: Awakening

The folks over at Funcom had the immense challenge ahead of them in taking Frank Herbert's sci-fi world and making it an interactive haven, but they stepped up to the task and delivered it with plenty of skill. Dune: Awakening is a fresh variant of the Dune formula albeit with many familiar characters and tropes that allow its world to feel instantly memorable and worthy of your time. Whether you love or hate open-world survival RPGs, this game is a great option for those wanting an immersive and demanding trip to Arrakis, to soak up its blistering sun, to evade bloodthirsty mercenaries, and to flee earth-shaking sandworms.

3. Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

We celebrated Sonic Racing: Crossworlds as our top racing game for 2025, but we also couldn't help but include it in this list too, as the stunningly fast and colourful kart racer is even one of the best multiplayer experiences of the year. While it does have a functioning single-player system, Crossworlds takes to new heights when you embrace the multiplayer and look to take the action beyond your own home to compete and race against others from around the world. Is it hectic and extreme? Without question. But it's also diabolically fun and one of the finest multiplayer games of 2025.

This is an ad:

2. Arc Raiders

There will be many that argue Arc Raiders is the best multiplayer game of 2025, and there is certainly truth to this claim. But many can find the extraction shooter setup a bit tough to stomach, and thus the otherwise exceptional title from Embark Studios slips to second place. Don't let that detract from the brilliance of this multiplayer game however, as it is arguably the finest extraction shooter we have seen yet, all thanks to having top-of-the-line gunplay, challenging enemies, broad mechanics and gameplay features, and an often hilarious communication system. If these games even somewhat pique your interest then Arc Raiders is a must-play in 2025.

1. Battlefield 6

And lastly we have a game that had so much riding on it but which delivered to a fabulous degree. Battlefield Studios' Battlefield 6 is perhaps the finest Battlefield game in over a decade, with it presenting fantastic gunplay, tons of modes and maps, countless weapon options, excellent performance and optimisation, and all in a package that even included a (admittedly weak) campaign and since then even a free-to-play battle royale experience too. Battlefield 6 is the ultimate multiplayer game of 2025 and is, for the first time in years and years, miles and miles ahead of its closest competitor in the Call of Duty series. If you haven't already, you should give this game a try as you won't be disappointed.