GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Horror Game

It's not often a category that gets celebrated on its own, but that's frankly a disappointment as horror offers some of the finest video games each and every year. To this end, we're spotlighting the genre as part of our Game of the Year 2025 coverage, with us picking out our top five horror titles of this calendar year.

As usual, our eligible selections have all launched since January 1, 2025, meaning there won't be any December 2024 surprises on this list (we're looking at you, Alien: Rogue Incursion).

5. The Midnight Walk

Coming from the minds behind the peculiar but wonderful Lost in Random, MoonHood's The Midnight Walk isn't quite a horror game to the same standards as the others on this list. It has frightful and uncomfortable elements, but it's also less terrorising than some of what follows, but that's not a problem, because where it lacks in a fear-factor, it makes up for in creative ingenuity. This is a stunning handcrafted stop-motion project that is all about lighting your way through a hostile world. It's unique, striking, weird, and a wonderful example of storytelling skills, and a firm contender as one of the top horror games of 2025.

4. Karma: The Dark World

A much creepier and psychologically unsettling premise, Pollard Studio's Karma: The Dark World is a frightening walking simulator where you must traverse through a dystopian world run by an overbearing corporation. Set in the year 1984 and with key inspiration from the famed novel of the same name, this is a horror game that will keep you on the edge of your seat and make you feel uncomfortable and unsettled in each and every second of the story that passes. It's without question one of the top horror games of the year.

3. Silent Hill f

It didn't quite arrive to the same fanfare as Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2, but NeoBards' Silent Hill f has stood out to many all the same. Merging beauty and fear, this chapter in the long-running series introduced new ideas and themes and looked to scare players silly at every turn along the way too. With a strong leading performance, horrifying monsters to overcome, challenges puzzles to solve, and all in a world with an admirable art direction, Silent Hill f is one of the best this year has had to offer.

2. R.E.P.O.

Yes, it may be an Early Access game but it's also one of the finest horror experiences 2025 has been able to serve up. R.E.P.O. from developer Semiwork is a cooperative game that is all about transporting and retrieving valuable human artefacts that serve as a remnant of our long-lost civilization. The catch is that the world is inhabited by all manner of frightening monsters and creatures that want nothing more than to rip you apart circuit-by-circuit, leading to tense and thrilling encounters that are best enjoyed with friends. In a world where Early Access games can remain in the state for years, we're giving R.E.P.O. some love in 2025 as even though it's only a fraction of the launch edition, it's still a fantastically fun and unique horror invention.

1. Cronos: The New Dawn

And lastly we have Bloober Team's latest creation, a game that impressed many of the folk in the editorial team. Cronos: The New Dawn is an ambitious and striking survival horror game that pushes the boundaries of what we expect from the gameplay style, by being more demanding and overwhelming than much before it. Set in an alternate reality inhabited by violent and disgusting horrors, this waltz through a shattered Poland is nothing short of excellent and a fine example of horror when delivered to the utmost finest degree. A must-play game for 2025 without a doubt, if you dare, that is...