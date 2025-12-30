GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Game Adaptation

HQ

We're on the final day of our process of selecting our various Game of the Year winners across the different genres of video games, and naturally this means we're also at the point where we get to focus on adaptations and movie and TV series versions of some of our favourite titles. Admittedly, 2025 has been a steadier year than some in recent memory, but there are a handful of adaptations worthy of celebration, and we're spotlighting these below.

As always, we've selected only adaptations that have premiered since January 1, 2025, so don't expect anything from late 2024 to crop up here.

5. Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Ubisoft has become one of the most aggressive and successful video game companies when it comes to adapting its IP into film and TV, and this year's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch was just the latest example of such. Telling a new story in the espionage world and revolving around an aged Sam Fisher, this show was sleek, thrilling, and action-packed. With it coming at a time when new Splinter Cell projects are few and very far between, this anime felt like a breath of fresh air and an unmissable watch for gamers, anime fans, and Netflix subscribers.

4. Devil May Cry

Sticking with Netflix, next up is the latest project from the man who adapted Castlevania. Adi Shankar returned and delivered a passion project that was everything fans of the IP it was based on could have hoped for. Devil May Cry looked to tell the story of Capcom's famous action-RPG series and did so with excellence and skill, offering up a thrilling and violent story crammed with over the top characters, and all set to a thumping and loud soundtrack. This was Devil May Cry as you know and love it.

3. The Last of Us: Season 2

No one will say that HBO Max's The Last of Us is a poorly made show, but this second round of episodes made some creative choices that didn't quite reflect the standards of the first season. It's because of this that The Last of Us drops to third, because the returning series in second has outperformed Naughty Dog's adaptation, and as our winner is an original adaptation that while polarising, became an immensely big hit during a period where theatrical success is all the more challenging.

2. Fallout: Season 2

The latest adaptation of the year, the main reason that we're knocking Fallout down to second is because of the fact that it is an additional round of episodes for an already beloved series. Bethesda and the folk over at Prime Video really hit the nail on the head with their theme and idea for this adaptation, as it was indisputably and authentically Fallout, with loveable and memorable characters, exciting action, stunning and desolate set pieces and environments, and a complex story at the centre. This show is a hit and hopefully it will continue for many years to come.

1. A Minecraft Movie

Love it or hate it, A Minecraft Movie is the biggest adaptation of 2025 and also one of the biggest films of the year too. It's very uncommon for video game adaptations to surpass the $1 billion milestone at the box office, but this film came incredibly close, with it blasting into the upper echelon of theatrical successes and creating a new phenomenon along the way. For a game without really any narrative to build upon, this project managed to succeed in a way that very few others ever could rival, so much so that a sequel is on its way and will likely reunite much of the cast too. Again, it's not the finest video game adaptation ever, but it was a huge hit and a memorable film too, making it our top adaptation of 2025