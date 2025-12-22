GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Fighting Game

HQ

Fighting games are one of the most universally beloved experiences you can share with a friend on a couch. Beating the snot out of each other without actually risking a head injury (unless things maybe go too far), fighting games have allowed us great highs and lows for decades and don't show any sign of stopping. This year might have not has as many bangers as years past, but we've still got some prize champs for 2025, and they are as follows:

5. Absolum

You might not be beating up your friend in Dotemu's action brawler, but you're instead going to be fighting alongside them. It's not a traditional 2D or 3D fighter in that sense, but Absolum is so good (and fighting has been so dry this year) that we can't avoid putting it on our list. The combos you can pull off are fun and varied, the visual style is uniquely gorgeous, and the game itself is just a blast, especially in co-op as it feels like you're back at the arcade machines again, ready to run off with your friend to beg your parents for one more coin.

4. Capcom Fighting Collection 2

While it is kind of cheating to put a collection of old games up on our top list here, The Game Awards has done it too, and so we're dodging the blame by pinning it on dear old Geoff. That said, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is actually a very good mix of classic fighters from the late 90s and early 2000s, repackaged to be brought to modern audiences. I'd not given most of these a go at the time of their original release as I was too young for a controller, but getting to give them a go now is an absolute blast. A shame that Mortal Kombat couldn't give its old games the same honours.

3. Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact

Maybe it's because I finally got around to watching Hunter x Hunter a year ago, but I was very excited to see that the hit anime was getting some new life with a fighting game released this year. The roster is pretty barebones and the net code isn't great if you're looking for online battles only, but if you get some friends together you're in for some fun, fast-paced brawls that pit Gon, Killua, my goat Leorio and more against some of their deadliest foes and each other.

2. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

It might not have the presence as Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Tekken today, but Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is an incredible return to this formerly absent series. Its stylish visuals, snappy and tight gameplay, and satisfying singleplayer content kept us engaged throughout our time with it. The additional characters might have been a bit hit or miss, but it seems that SNK really hit a winner with the latest Fatal Fury. Here's hoping we don't have to wait another 20-something years for the next entry.

1. 2XKO

It might be a bit presumptuous to put an early access game at the top spot of one of our lists, but Riot Games did the impossible with 2XKO: it made me like a League of Legends game. 2XKO is a phenomenal tag fighter that is as quick to learn as it is quick to show you just how many hours you have to go before you're a master. It doesn't pull its punches, and yet it is so incredibly engaging you can get battered again and again in ranked lobbies and keep coming back for more. The roster is super small, but with characters that feel so different to one another you can't blame Riot for not popping out of the gate with a 30+ character roster. Over time, the playable characters will grow, and it seems 2026 will be a battle between 2XKO and Marvel's Tokon: Fighting Souls for the top spot of this list.