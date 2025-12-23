GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Family Game

HQ

While video games might often get a bad rep for their inclusion of violence, drugs, and other bits of NSFW content, you can be sure that there are still plenty of developers and publishers with younger audiences and families in mind. 2025 was a pretty strong year for family friendly titles, and we've listed our five favourites here.

5. Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club

It's short, it's simple, but it's still a good dose of Snoopy-centred fun. Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club is designed for young players to feel confident solving mysteries. With Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and tonnes of other recognisable characters and locations, it packs in plenty of minigames with an adventure that never grows old. It certainly has the least amount of game of the entries on this list, but it's too charming not to give a shout-out to.

4. Koira

A perfect sit back and relax adventure. Koira might not be a game where you can buddy up with a family member on the couch, but its simple gameplay and emotional narrative can grip you pretty easily even if you're just sitting by while someone else plays. The game may be a bit spooky for some of the youngest members of the family, but that's just due to some dark visuals in places (I mean literally dark, nothing to do with violence). Even so, the game is one of the calmest experiences I had and is a spirited, lovely adventure.

3. Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Spoiler alert for the rest of this list: there's a lot of Nintendo on here. You'd almost think they launched a new console this year or something. If you're aware of Pokémon, you probably are also aware that these are some of the most universally beloved games by all age groups. That doesn't change with Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and our adventures in Lumiose City are sure to impress younger family members and those who are young at heart.

2. Donkey Kong Bananza

Coming from the studio behind Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Bananza goes beyond being one of the best family games of the year and is one of the best games of 2025 to many fans and critics. Letting you crash through most of the game's world and play with a friend taking control of young Pauline, Donkey Kong Bananza offers heaps of fun throughout its runtime. With collectibles to find and plenty to do once you've beaten the story, too, the fun can continue even after the credits roll.

1. Mario Kart World

There are few better family games than Mario Kart. Sure, you might end up with a fight on the couch over a blue shell, but isn't that what gaming with your family is all about? Nintendo's latest kart racer had soem challengers this year, not least from the publisher itself with Kirby Air Riders, but Mario Kart World retained the charm that keeps fans of all ages coming back to this storied series. Its open world mechanics offered players even more ways to drive, and it has certainly made a strong impression on Nintendo Switch 2 players since launch, as nearly everyone who owns the console has a copy of Mario Kart World.