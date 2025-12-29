GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Cooperative Game

HQ

You may have noticed this year that we've split our multiplayer categories in two. One focuses more on the competitive side of things, while here we're talking about co-op games. Games where you can still want to fight with your friend, but that's because of their incompetence more than the purpose of the game. As friendslop games continue to dominate the Steam store and TikTok trends, it seems we're in a new age of co-op gaming. But, which games really deserve their spots among the year's best? Let's find out.

5. RV There Yet?

Some games designed to pull in an audience quick through TikTok and Instagram already have me thinking that developers are falling a bit too much on the slop side of things in friendslop. However, even if in six months' time I don't care for the term anymore, RV There Yet? at least let us go out with a bang. You and a few friends have to take an RV through a perilous off-road track in order to get it back on the highway. Cigarettes, beers, and funky hats can be found all over the place in this pot-bellied dad roleplay. It might not be the epitome of friendslop, and it might not offer too much content, but it stands out as a great laugh to have with friends.

4. Grounded 2

It might still very much be in its early access phase, but Obsidian's survival sequel is already proving to be a big (or little) step forward. Grounded was a winning formula for co-op, and that continues in the sequel. While you can play solo in Grounded 2, you wouldn't catch me wandering the massive woodlands alone where giant spiders await.

3. Elden Ring: Nightreign

It's still a little wild that we've got a FromSoftware game, with Elden Ring in the title no less, that sits in the best co-op games of 2025. Who would've thought, eh? We should have expected as much really, considering FromSoftware's track record, but the formula of Elden Ring: Nightreign was even better than anticipated. Taking on the twisted version of the Lands Between with friends is endlessly fun. There are few things better than taking down a boss that's given you hours of grief, but one such feeling is doing it with friends at your side. Suck it, Darkdrift Knight.

2. Peak

Can't have a co-op list without talking about the king of friendslop. It's a disservice to have Peak associated with the word slop in any way, because while the game is a bit buggy here and there, Aggro Crab Games and Landfall Games' collaborative climber is an utter joy to play. Clambering up a mountain with your friends can be as hilarious as it is rewarding, and the inclusion of badges as achievements, unlocking bits of gear for your scouts makes every challenge feel like it's worth doing. Most of its ilk give you around a few hours of fun, but Peak can last for dozens of hours without feeling stale. It's a co-op experience that feels like it has always been there and always should be by our side. A test of friendships as much as it is a way to strengthen them.

1. Split Fiction

Even if Peak is a phenomenal co-op experience, it can't quite match what Hazelight has managed to accomplish with Split Fiction. Once again, the team based in Stockholm, Sweden thought about how they can make a pure cooperative experience shine and did just that. Split Fiction might not tug at the heartstrings as much as It Takes Two, but the creativity on offer in its game mechanics is nothing short of a marvel. Hazelight continued to blow us away with setpiece after setpiece, and while you are limited to just two players in Split Fiction, you and a friend, partner, family member or whoever are sure to have a blast with it.