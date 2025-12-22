GOTY 2025: Gamereactor's Best Action Game

HQ

It's that time of the year when we get to spotlight the video games that have impressed us the most throughout the calendar year. Some organisations and awards bodies have already hosted their own official shows, and now it's time for us to share our own top picks for 2025. And we're beginning with action games.

Yep, we're counting down our top five action games of 2025, with these being titles that best fit into the genre and category specifically and that have launched since January 1, 2025 too.

5. Dying Light: The Beast

There was a toss-up for this spot as we were set to include Monster Hunter Wilds, but considering the immense fall from grace that the game has seen since its stunning launch, we decided that there's a better alternative. Techland's Dying Light series may never stand out as the best-of-the-best at what they do, but they are almost always never poor either. This series is consistent to the highest order and the latest chapter, Dying Light: The Beast, simply extends that impression. This game is effortlessly fun, well put together, has an interesting storyline, and all for a reasonable price, making it one of the better action offerings of 2025 without a doubt.

4. Borderlands 4

Look, technically speaking, Borderlands 4 let many of us down, but beyond the poor performance and optimisation is a game that actually stands out and impresses for a multitude of reasons. Following a steadier few offerings from Gearbox, including the quite mediocre Borderlands 3, Borderlands 4 arrived and served up a sprawling and complex action experience packed to the brim with all manner of looter-shooter goodness. With multiple and promising character archetypes to master, great and more refined humour, tons of buildcrafting options, and all in a fun open-world, Gearbox did enough right for Borderlands 4 to impress.

3. Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages didn't reach the same astronomical heights as Doom and Doom Eternal, but it's still a Doom game and that means it's better than a lot that has been pushed out in 2025. Serving as a prequel but featuring countless upgrades and additional tools that made it feel like the next chapter in the story, The Dark Ages took us into a more medieval setting for a thrilling action ride that never once pumped the brakes. Blisteringly fast gameplay matched up with a heavy metal soundtrack, and stunning set pieces all mean that Doom: The Dark Ages is one of the finest pure action experiences that you can put your hands on this year.

2. Hades II

Considering the state that Hades II arrived in when it launched in its Early Access state in 2024, there was never really any doubt that the former highly-acclaimed title wouldn't make it onto various awards lists when it fully debuted. Jump to late 2025 and Supergiant's action sequel stands out among the very, very best once again, and frankly the only reason we have it in second place in this category is because the winner came out of nowhere and absolutely blew us away. Hades II is a marvellous follow-up and an unmissable game, a true Game of the Year contender and by far one of the top action titles of 2025 too.

1. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

2025 being the Year of the Ninja hasn't just been fantastic for Ninja Gaiden fans, as Sega used the period to also delight countless folk with Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, a long-awaited new chapter in the famed series. While some of these returning classics arrive to a middling reception, Lizardcube's project was far from mediocre, instead serving up what our resident ninja enthusiast Jonas describes as one of the finest ninja games of all-time. This retro-fused delight captured the magic of Shinobi and brought it back to life with a glossy and fresh coat of paint, proving once again that these iconic hits of yesteryear still have a place in modern gaming when given the right care and attention. If you enjoy action and even tough platforming, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a must-play for 2025.