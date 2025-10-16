Gotta fly fast: Check out AirAsia's Sonic themed aircraft

HQ

We've seen commercial aircraft painted with ad-funded designs before, but we just can't resist sharing AirAsia's collaboration with Sega. One of the airline's Airbus A330s has been pimped with motifs from both Sonic Racing: Crossworlds and Sonic Rumble.

In addition to an insanely cool look on the body of the plane - which definitely looks like it's going faster than ever - pretty much every available surface inside the cabin has been decorated as well. From the trays to the overhead compartment and more. Check out the beauty below.

AirAsia operates mainly from Malaysia but has operations in large parts of East Asia, so if you have a trip booked with them, you may be lucky enough to fly in style. Take a look at the short video below.