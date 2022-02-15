Cookies

Gotta catch all the words with Squirdle, the Pokémon Wordle

Guess the daily monster with the fan game inspired by both Wordle and Pokémon.

Wordle, the game about guessing the daily mysterious word, became an absolute fever online, with hundreds of thousands of users sharing their daily performance on social. With such popularity, it was a matter of time that we saw different takes and imitations of the game which was recently acquired by The New York Times (LINK).

Among these unofficial versions today one caught our attention, given its gaming nature. We're talking about Squirdle, the Pokémon take on the game in which players have eight attempts to try and guess the daily pocket monster. It differs to the original's playloop in that after the first attempt, the hints given aren't characters, but other parameters.

There are five elements working as hints for pokéfans: the creature's generation, its primary type, its secondary type, height, and weight. As for generation, height, and weight, the game indicates whether the correct answer is higher or lower than the one given. You can start playing hereto try and show off your Poké-knowledge.

