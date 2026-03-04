Gotion High Tech are now testing 1000 kilometre batteries in WV EVs

HQ

The "1000 kilometre battery", primarily achieved through the transition to solid-state architecture and production, has become this almost mythical threshold for the industry to reach, which allegedly will pave the way for the EV to be more practical even for the most critical of consumers.

And it seems we are getting frighteningly close to these types of vehicles being on sale. As several sources, among them being Electrek, can report, the Volkswagen-partner Gotion High Tech is currently testing standard EV models from the brand with new solid-state batteries inside capable of more then 1000 kilometres of standard range.

This "Gemstone Superbattery" which has much higher energy density than traditional battery packs, can also operate without a drop in effectiveness between minus 40 degrees Celsius and plus 80 degrees.

It's currently unknown what the testing pipeline is, but it's being suggested that Gemstone will be ready to pass into retail models, ready for sale, very soon.