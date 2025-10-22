Gothic Remake will not be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

The Gothic Remake has big ambitions, and the developers at Almkimia Interactive are fine-tuning an experience that'll hopefully please old fans and introduce new ones to a genre-defining open-world RPG. However, not every platform will be getting access to Gothic Remake at launch.

Despite a power boost in the Nintendo Switch 2, studio head at Alkimia Interactive Reinhard Pollice said that we won't see Gothic Remake on the platform. "Switch 2 is a great console, but I think you have to have a different development approach," he said. "We are trying to push the limits for the current generation of consoles, and I think the Switch 2 is not at that level, unfortunately."

A quite definitive no, then, for anyone hoping to get their hands on Gothic Remake on a Nintendo console. If you're not a Nintendo Switch 2 purist, and want to find out more of what you can expect when Gothic Remake launches on a different platform, then check out our full Barecelona Game Fest interview below: