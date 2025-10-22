Gothic Remake will not be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2
We caught up with the devs at Barcelona Game Fest to ask about the possibility of it coming to another platform.
The Gothic Remake has big ambitions, and the developers at Almkimia Interactive are fine-tuning an experience that'll hopefully please old fans and introduce new ones to a genre-defining open-world RPG. However, not every platform will be getting access to Gothic Remake at launch.
Despite a power boost in the Nintendo Switch 2, studio head at Alkimia Interactive Reinhard Pollice said that we won't see Gothic Remake on the platform. "Switch 2 is a great console, but I think you have to have a different development approach," he said. "We are trying to push the limits for the current generation of consoles, and I think the Switch 2 is not at that level, unfortunately."
A quite definitive no, then, for anyone hoping to get their hands on Gothic Remake on a Nintendo console. If you're not a Nintendo Switch 2 purist, and want to find out more of what you can expect when Gothic Remake launches on a different platform, then check out our full Barecelona Game Fest interview below: