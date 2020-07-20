Gothic Remake will be closer to the original than the demo test

You're watching Advertisements

Gothic Remake came out of nowhere last year. This is the first project from Barcelona Studio, a brand-new team put together by THQ Nordic in Spain. A small group of developers released a demo (or a playable teaser as they called it) on Steam and the reception was good enough for THQ Nordic to greenlight the full development on PC and next-gen consoles.

Reinhard Pollice is the producer of the remake of Gothic and made a guest appearance on the Gamestar Podcast recently to talk about the series and spill the beans on the new entry. In the episode, he says that "the final remake will change a lot from PT and get closer to the original", as was recapped by himself on Twitter.

At the moment, the team is experimenting on "some prototypes about combat", one of the fields that need to evolve from the original version. "We are currently about 25 people working on the Gothic Remake and are focusing on all the core system", he adds.