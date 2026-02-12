Gothic Remake to launch in June

HQ

If you have been eagerly awaiting news on the upcoming remake of Gothic 1, we have something pleasant to share. Developer Alkimia Interactive and publisher THQ Nordic has revealed the release date for the Gothic Remake, sharing that we'll be able to hop into the RPG in the summertime.

Planned for an arrival on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S (but not on Nintendo Switch 2), the Gothic Remake will debut on June 5, which is a little later than original expectations. To mark this occasion, a new trailer has been shared that gives a taste of what the game will offer come launch.

Also, for more on Gothic Remake, you might be interested in our latest preview of the game, which impressed us greatly when we last saw it first-hand at Gamescom in 2025.