Gothic Remake: The return of an RPG that makes perfect sense

Imagine a world plunged into chaos, where magic and betrayal intertwine to create an impenetrable magical dome amid an endless war. You are a prisoner thrown into the mines of Khorinis, a land overrun by hordes of orcs and guarded by the very magical dome created by King Rhobar II.

Imagine that this dome not only traps you in a vast and dangerous mine but also prevents any escape from its dark prison. The wizards responsible for raising the barrier made a critical mistake, causing the magic to spiral out of control and turn the area into a wild and hostile land.

Imagine that the prisoners, once subjugated, have taken control, and now the mines are ruled by violent factions locked in constant conflict. King Rhobar II is forced to negotiate with these new leaders while tensions rise among the groups vying for power. Imagine all of this. But above all, imagine what no one anticipated. Imagine the arrival of an unknown prisoner. Imagine that prisoner. That prisoner is you. And you might be the one to change the course of history.

This is the scenario presented by the Gothic remake, a project published by THQ Nordic that aims to repaint the old magical canvas of a classic RPG with new colours. During Gamescom 2024, we had the chance to dive into the revamped universe of Gothic, and today we're covering all the details about the game.

We apologise in advance if we dive deeper than usual into the game's narrative, but we believe it's a crucial aspect for fully understanding the remake. And if there's one thing to highlight, it's that one. It's the story. It's the chance to play an RPG that makes perfect sense.

So where did this idea come from? During Gamescom 2024, we asked the developers, and they explained that the creation of the magical dome and the prison colony setting is inspired by elements of pop culture and design from previous games. The barrier, influenced by the film Escape from New York (1981), serves as a creative solution to effectively contain the game world. This innovative concept allowed the developers to craft a closed and dynamic ecosystem where players can explore and face unique challenges. It reminds me of Stephen King's Under The Dome. But regardless of what it reminds you of, it's clear that it's a brilliant concept for an RPG.

Another standout feature of the remake is its graphics. The developers explained to us the transition they had to make from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5—and the challenges that came with it.

The result is impressive: realistic lighting, detailed textures, and immersive environments that enhance the visual experience. Plus, they don't rely on matte paintings, so the outcome is a truly immersive world where no stone is left unturned, allowing you to interact with the tiniest of details.

That said (as with everything in life), it's not all sunshine and roses. While the advanced technology is clear, some players might find that the artistic design of the remake struggles to balance modernization with fidelity to the original visual style. The excessive use of post-processing effects can make the environment feel artificial, detracting from clarity and realism.

As for the narration, the voice acting is excellent, and we didn't find any issues when we played the game at Gamescom. However, once at home, away from the event's excitement, a problem starts to emerge. As you progress through the game, a rather unpleasant issue begins to come into view.

The remake's narrative approach introduces constant commentary from the protagonist, a significant shift from the original game's subtler tone. This undermines the 'show, don't tell' narrative technique. In short: the protagonist won't stop running his mouth.

While the first-person narration aims to enhance immersion, it can sometimes interrupt it and reduce the protagonist's appeal. The original game was noted for its immersive atmosphere and subtle storytelling, which contributed to a deep and engaging experience. This new approach may dilute that atmosphere, pulling players away from the immersive experience that defined the classic game.

The remake's combat system has been modernized and could be compared to games like For Honor. Personally, I liked what I saw. However, fans of the original game might find it rigid and limited compared to the classic mechanics. While the combat offers depth and a variety of weapons and magic, some players might find it less flexible than they would like like it to be.

Another positive aspect of the remake is its realistic environment, with NPCs following daily routines and a world that dynamically reacts to the player's actions. This promises an immersive and vibrant experience.

Additionally, the game retains the original's hallmark freedom of exploration, allowing players to investigate the world and make choices that impact the story. Therefore, the opportunity to explore and make significant decisions remains one of the remake's strong points.

And that wraps it up for today: We have a remake that preserves the core essence of Gothic while introducing innovative features that could divide fans.

If you're a fan of the 2001 classic and want to fully enjoy this remake, I would recommend keeping an open mind and appreciating the new directions the game has taken. Those willing to explore this new interpretation will find fresh and exciting elements that celebrate both the legacy of the original and its modern evolution.

Personally, I was taken in by the story, and despite some aspects that I think need refinement (especially the fact that the narrator comments on what's happening even when someone is getting a dagger thrust into their chest), I'm eagerly anticipating its release and looking forward to spending some time with an RPG that makes perfect sense.