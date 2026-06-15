Gothic Remake sells 500,000 copies in its first week

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25 years after the first game released, Gothic Remake takes us back to the Valley of the Mines, and it seems hundreds of thousands of people couldn't wait to get stuck in again. Or, perhaps for the first time. Either way, THQ Nordic and Alkimia Interactive have reason to celebrate, as the game sold 500,000 copies in its first week.

In a press release, THQ Nordic highlights the other ways in which Gothic Remake has impressed so far. With a peak concurrent player count of 78,000 people on Steam, as well as an 86% positive review rating on Steam with 14,000 reviews, the game has made quite an impression. If you want to find out where we sit with it, you can check out our review here.

Alkimia Interactive will continue to support the game in the months ahead. While the reception is positive, there are some criticisms of the game, especially where bugs and performance are concerned. These things can only get better with time, though, so expect some improvements in the next few updates.