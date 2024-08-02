Gothic Remake promises a simulation "on a scale hardly ever seen before in a video game"

HQ

One of the more impressive remakes that seems to be on its way is without a doubt Alkimia's modern take on Gothic. This remake is a very ambitious project that will deliver a complex and broad RPG in a living world, one that the developers claim to be "on a scale hardly ever seen before in a video game".

We get a very good example and teaser of this in the latest trailer for the game presented at the THQ Nordic Showcase, which tells us that the world is designed to operate and feel alive even without the impact of the player, and that you can truly tackle the challenges at hand in your own way with the option to explore being entirely up to the player. There will also be a choice system in place that sees the game adapting the way you overcome quests and chat with NPCs, and various combat offerings that include melee, ranged, and magical abilities.

Alkimia also uses this trailer to reveal that while Gothic Remake will be authentic, it will also be an expansion of the original game that also tells new stories and features more enhanced gameplay elements, like better crafting, player progression, and NPC habits. This is all possible through the power of Unreal Engine 5.

What we don't know is when Gothic Remake will be debuting, as no release date was attached to this latest trailer. We do know that the game will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S when it launches.

Check out the new trailer below, as well as a bunch of images.