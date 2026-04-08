Gothic Remake opens up pre-orders, gives free access to the original game

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Whether you're a newcomer looking to immerse yourself in the world of a new fantasy RPG, or a veteran wanting to see how Alkimia Interactive has revamped the OG Gothic experience, Gothic Remake looks set to be one of June's biggest releases. Now pre-orders have opened up as well, there's a sense that we'll certainly be seeing the game on its planned launch.

In the trailer below, you can get a look at the Gothic Remake, as well as the pre-order bonuses you can get your hands on if you decide to buy early. Console players on Xbox Series X/S or PS5 can grab the game for $59.99 via pre-order, where they'll also get a copy of the original game which they can dive into right away.

PC players can pre-order the game for the cheaper price of $49.99, but instead of getting the original game to play, they can instead listen to the soundtrack of the game. If you're not quite clued in on Gothic Remake, and the idea of a fresh take on a classic fantasy RPG sounds like your thing, check out our preview here, and interview below:

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