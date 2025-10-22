Gothic Remake developers want to give "the most variety of options to the players"

HQ

As we rattle along towards 2026, where it seems the floodgates will open on a whole host of highly anticipated games as they come to release, a lot of RPG fans have the Gothic Remake near the top of their wishlists. We caught up with the developers at Alkimia Interactive at Barcelona Game Fest to talk about how they're stepping up their ambition with player choice in the game.

"For the way of playing, we want to add and give choices for the player," said lead game designer Javier Untoria. "Like, they can play as they want, so we improve the combat, the magic, and all the ranged combat. So our idea is, okay, this is an action RPG in an open world, so the player can go wherever, talk whenever, all the decisions make matters in the game...we are going in that direction to give the most variety of options to the players."

Going into further detail, Untoria added that the decisions go beyond clear actions, and players can decide how they'll be perceived even from dialogue. "Okay, when we start with a decision for the player, what we do is think about, okay, how many options we want, how many ways to solve the problem we have in mind, because always the player will find new ones. But you can go by, for example, you can go by a dialogue way, or you can go by lying to the people. We give the player all the options," he said.

At a time when RPG fans want more decisions to add another layer of immersion to their experience, it appears Alkimia is going in the right direction. Check out our full interview below for more details, and keep an eye out for the Gothic Remake launch early next year.