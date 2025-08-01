Gothic 1 Remake resurfaces to show us a general trailer with new gameplay and the promise of an early 2026 release

HQ

THQ showed off some promising titles and even a few surprises at their Showcase today, and now they're finally revealing news on one of their most ambitious projects of the last few years, Gothic 1 Remake, which we've had little information about.

Since the demo at the Steam Next Fest last February, we've barely heard anything about the title, which had no set release window. Well, now at least we have a better idea of when we'll be playing it.

It will be in early 2026, and Alkimia Interactive, the studio that develops it, has shown a new trailer that reviews the story of Gothic and shows us new scenarios, characters and monsters to face.

In addition, THQ announces that the original Gothic trilogy will also be coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles next year with all of its content.